OHSAA basketball: Boys regional tournament preview

Here is a look at the games involving local teams before the action gets started Tuesday night:

Division I

No. 5 Beavercreek (10-14) vs. No. 9 Groveport-Madison (18-6)

7 p.m. Tuesday at Wittenberg

The Beavers finished sixth in the Greater Western Ohio Conference, but they are the league’s last team standing after the early rounds were full of intraconference clashes.

Beavercreek lost its last three regular season games before upsetting Springboro and Greater Miami Conference champion Cincinnati Princeton in the district semifinals and final, respectively.

Senior guard Isaiah-Michael Williams averages 22.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game, who are district champions for the first time since 2000.

GMHS upset No. 4 seed Delaware Hayes to reach the sweet 16.

The Cruisers finished third in the Ohio Capital Conference Buckeye division behind all-conference (first team) junior Tyreke Ruffin and seniors Sir Cox and Kamar Keys.

The winner plays No. 12 Sycamore or No. 1 Olentangy Orange at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wittenberg.

No. 5 Lakota East (17-7) vs. No. 3 Fairfield (17-7)

6 p.m. Wednesday at Xavier University Cintas Center

The Thunderhawks upset No. 1 seed Centerville on Saturday behind 17 points by Michael Akindele, 14 by Trey Perry and 12 from Brady Bowman. They finished fourth in the Greater Miami Conference, one game behind Fairfield.

Perry led the league in scoring (22.3 points per game) and assists (4.3) while shooting 37% from 3-point range.

The Indians lost their last two regular season games but have won both in the postseason by double digits, downing Middletown 58-45 and Cincinnati Elder 55-36.

The Indians split the season series with East with both teams winning at home, but Fairfield has won a district title in three out of the last four seasons.

Fairfield seniors Michael Lewis and Daviawne Crim are fourth and fifth in the GMC in scoring at 14.5 and 13.9 points per game, respectively.

No. 6 Lakota West (19-5) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati St. Xavier (19-5)

8 p.m. Wednesday at Xavier University

Lakota West finished two games behind Princeton but has not lost since the end of January.

The Firebirds are on a seven-game winning streak and led by sophomore guard Joshua Tyson, who averages 16 points per game, shoots 61.3% from the field and over 40% from 3-point range.

St. Xavier won the Greater Catholic League South but lost their last two regular season games, including 61-56 at Lakota West on Feb. 15.

The Bombers bounced back by beating Colerain and Lebanon by a combined score of 101-43 to open the tournament.

Senior guard Donovan Waleskowski, the son of UD basketball hall of famer Keith, leads the Bombers at 13.3 points per game while 6-10 senior Jacob Wassler averages 11.3 points and a league-leading 6.9 rebounds.

Lakota High School won the state championship in 1992, but neither East nor West has been to the final four since the district split.

The Bombers have been to five state final fours and won it all in 2000.

The winners play at noon Sunday at Xavier University.

Division III

No. 1 Trotwood-Madison (23-2) vs. No. 3 Hamilton Badin (

7 p.m. Wednesday at Princeton

Trotwood has won 16 in a row, including a two-point win over No. 1 seed Cincinnati Aiken in their regular season finale.

6-8 senior Jermiel Atkins, a University of Kentucky football signee, averages 15.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while Daveon Arnold, Darius Dennis and Cari Reaves and Baron White all average double figures in scoring as well.

Cooper Ollis had a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds while Eli Stroud added 19 points as Badin beat Franklin to win its second consecutive district crown.

Those Rams finished second in the GCL-Coed and allow only 40.9 points per game while Trotwood scores 73.8.

The winner plays Aiken or No. 6 Cincinnati LaSalle on Sunday at Xavier University.

Trotwood is looking to return to the final four for the first time since winning it all in 2019. Badin last won a regional title in 1998.

Credit: Michael Cooper Credit: Michael Cooper

Division IV

No. 1 Alter (19-6) vs. No. 2 Oakwood (20-5)

7 p.m. Tuesday at Lakota East

Alter torched Taylor 58-35 in the district final after beating Thurgood Marshall by 47 in the semifinals.

The Knights, who won the GCL-Coed by two games, are looking to claim their fifth state championship and second in a row after winning Division II last season.

They are led by N.C. State signed RJ Greer and Wright State signee Brady Conner in the backcourt.

Credit: Marcus Hartman Credit: Marcus Hartman

Oakwood last made it this far in 2007 when they lost to Purcell Marian in the regional semifinals.

Senior point guard Luke Rubin and junior forward Owen Hoersting both average more than 16 points per game for the Lumberjacks, who rallied from down double digits to Bellefontaine in the district semifinals then scored eight unanswered points to top Cincinnati Taft 65-58 in the final.

Credit: Marcus Hartman Credit: Marcus Hartman

No. 3 Northridge (21-4) vs. No. 1 Wyoming (23-2)

7 p.m. Wednesday at Lakota East

The Polar Bears won the Three Rivers Conference with a perfect 14-0 mark then blew out Northwestern and Eaton before knocking off No. 2 seed Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 74-64 in the district final.

Their only loss since Christmas was at Hilliard Bradley on Feb. 4.

Jadyn Martin was named TRC Athlete of the Year, and Jeff Lisath was named the conference coach of the year. Martin, a 6-4 senior who was also a first-team all-conference football player, averages 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

The Cowboys went 14-0 in the Cincinnati Hills Conference and beat Brookville 73-39 in the district final after beating Clinton-Massie and Reading by a combined 91 points in the first two rounds. Their only losses are to St. Xavier and Chaminade Julienne.

They are led by junior guard Kellen Wiley, who averages 16.8 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Northridge last made the state semifinals in 1945 when the Polar Bears won the Class B state championship, but NHS advanced to the regional finals in 2019.

The winners play Sunday at Xavier.

Division V

No. 6 Preble Shawnee (16-9) vs. No, 3 Clark Montessori (15-8)

7 p.m. Tuesday at Fairborn High School

Preble Shawnee crushed No. 1 seed Cincinnati Seven Hills 55-33 in the district final after upsetting No. 4 Dayton Christian in the semifinals.

Guards Brody Morton and Brayden Robinette both average 13 points per game for the Arrows, who are aiming for back-to-back final four appearances.

Montessori finished fourth in the Miami Valley Conference Scarlet division but upset No. 1 seed Versailles in the district final. Anthony Robinson averages 13.3 points and 11.7 rebounds while fellow senior Emani Foster leads the team with 14.3 points per game.

The winner plays No. 8 Purcell Marian or No. 5 Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Saturday at Wright State.

Division VI

No. 2 Marion Local (23-2) vs. No. 1 Miami Valley Christian Academy (20-5)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Vandalia Butler High School

No. 1 Tri-Village (23-2) vs. No. 2 Anna (15-10)

8 p.m. Tuesday at Butler

Marion Local finished second in the Midwest Athletic Conference and had the stingiest defense in the league, holding opponents to 41.9 points per game.

Austin Niekamp is third in the league in scoring at 18.4 points per game, and the Flyers are looking for their sixth final four appearance. They last made it in 2018 when they won it all in Division IV.

MVCA tied Seven Hills for the Miami Valley Conference Gray division title and averages more than 65 points per game.

Tri-Village has won 11 in a row since dropping a 66-45 contest at undefeated Russia on Feb. 19. The Patriots went 11-0 in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference and have outscored foes by an average of 30 points per game. Junior guard Trey Sagester led the league in scoring (23.0 points) and also averages 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Anna tied for third in the rugged Shelby County Athletic League and is looking for its second final four (2008).

The winners play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wright State.

Division VII

1 Russia (25-0) vs. 3 Westerville Northside Christian (19-6)

6 p.m. Wednesday at Butler

4 Franklin Monroe (21-4) vs. 3 Botkins (19-6)

8 p.m. Wednesday at Butler

Russia ran the table in the SCAL behind conference player of the year Braylon Cordonnier and fellow first-team all-conference member Vince Borchers.

Russia has been to two straight final fours and three overall, but the championship has eluded the Raiders so far.

That is not true of conference foe Botkins, who won it all four years ago. This season they are led by all-league selection Collin Doseck.

Franklin Monroe lost only to Tri-Village in the WOAC with senior guard Eric Brenner averaging 16.3 points and five rebounds per game.

The winners play 4 p.m. Saturday at Wright State