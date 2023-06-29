High school basketball: Alter, Fenwick girls among teams changing divisions

Alter will be looking for its sixth girls’ basketball state championship in a new division next season.

The Knights dropped down to Division III after OHSAA Competitive Balance adjustments were applied to all teams, meaning they won’t have to go through defending Division II state champion Purcell Marion or GCL Co-ed rival Badin to get back to the top of the heap.

Alter’s competitive balance enrollment number is 187, three below the cutoff for Division II, one year after the Knights came in just above the cutoff and therefore remained in the higher division.

That isn’t the only change coming for area schools, but it appears to be the most significant.

Here is a look at where every team will be playing this winter:

Division I

Fairfield, Hamilton, Lakota East, Lakota West, Centerville, Fairmont, Beavercreek, Springboro, Springfield, Middletown, Wayne, Lebanon, Miaimsburg, Northmont, Little Miami, Troy, Xenia, Stebbins, West Carrollton, Talawanda, Ross, Sidney, Piqua, Ponitz, Butler, Bellbrook, Chaminade Julienne, Monroe

Note: Chaminade Julienne is again in Division I because of competitive balance, which added 42 to the school’s enrollment count.

Division II

Stivers, Greenville, Franklin, Tecumseh, Carroll, Trotwood-Madison, Bellefontaine, Oakwood, Urbana, Eaton, Meadowdale, Kenton Ridge, Thurgood Marshall, Valley View, Northridge, Benjamin Logan, Northwestern, Graham, Indian Lake, Carlisle.

Note: Northwestern, Graham, Indian Lake and Carlisle all moved up a division because of competitive balance and are among the smallest schools in the division.

Franklin and Greenville are again in Division II because of competitive balance adjustments, both among the largest schools in the division as a result.

Division III

Fenwick, Alter, Waynesville, Greenon, Dunbar, Madison, Preble Shawnee, Miami East, Bethel, Milton-Union, Northeastern, Brookville, Versailles, West Liberty-Salem, Coldwater, Dayton Christian, Greeneview, Anna, Arcanum, Triad, Fort Recovery, Mechanicsburg

Note Fenwick and Alter both dropped to Division III because of competitive balance adjustments, as did Waynesville and Greenon.

Dayton Christian remained in Division III because of competitive balance while Triad and Mechanicsburg moved up a division because of competitive balance.

Division IV

St. Henry, Tri-County North, Tri-Village, Yellow Springs, National Trail, Covington, Fort Loramie, Marion Local, Miami Valley School, Catholic Central, Minster, Twin Valley South, New Bremen, Ansonia, Franklin Monroe, Southeastern, Lehman Catholic, Troy Christian, Botkins, Mississinawa Valley, Cedarville, Legacy Christian, Middletown Christian, Russia, New Miami.

Note: St. Henry and Tri-County North remain in Division IV because of competitive balance.