Hamilton grad Kaleb Johnson declares for NFL Draft

Fact: Kaleb Johnson is as tough as any to bring down 💪



The @HawkeyeFootball RB's 72-yard beast mode TD is our Week 14 #B1GFootball 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠.



📍 @OldTrapper pic.twitter.com/0AfhyCwVZu — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 2, 2024

Johnson was a three-star prospect coming out of Hamilton and the No. 35-ranked running back in the country and 15th-best prospect in Ohio per 247Sports Composite rankings in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot, 225-pounder had an immediate impact in Iowa City, running for 779 yards and six touchdowns as a true freshman.

He added 463 yards last season before blossoming into a star this fall when he picked up 1,537 yards on 240 carries to lead the Big Ten.

Johnson scored 21 touchdowns on the ground and caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two more scores.

He had 12 games with over 100 yards rushing and two 200-yard games.

His 30 career rushing touchdowns are fourth in Iowa history, and he is seventh in career rushing yards for the Hawkeyes.

Johnson could be one of two Big Blue alumni in the draft next spring.

Malik Verdon, a member of the 2021 class, is wrapping up a standout career as a defensive back at Iowa State, who is set to play in the Big 12 Championship Game this weekend.