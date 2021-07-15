Gray will return to Reds rotation this weekend

Gray was placed on the injured list July 7 and said at the time he hoped extended rest over the All-Star break would help him return without missing more than one start.

The Reds also placed reliever Art Warren (left oblique strain) on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Warren is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA in 18 games. He last pitched Sunday in a 3-1 victory against the Brewers, throwing a scoreless third of an inning.