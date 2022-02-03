GMC honors football players headed to next level

One player who’s been down that road is Middletown offensive tackle Logan Osborne, who will play at Dayton. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Osborne, the only Middie on hand Wednesday, played the first two series of the 2021 season before dislocating his left shoulder and tearing the labrum, costing him the rest of the year. He was being recruited by Miami, Harvard and Columbia before the injury.

“I’m the grades guy,” he said with a smile about the Ivy League interest, adding that those schools backed off after the injury. “It’s hard to get recruited when you don’t have senior-year film to show them. They wanted to see a little more, and I couldn’t provide that.”

Football Championship Subdivision Dayton and Division II Grand Valley State stayed in the hunt, and Osborne – who was just cleared by his physicians on Tuesday – picked the Flyers.

“When I visited, it was like nothing had happened,” said Osborne, who plans to major in Health Science. “They were with me and supported me.”

He admits that his recent experience played a role in his choice of majors.

“A little bit,” he said. “I know much it can affect you, and if I can help somebody, that would mean a lot more to me. I’m going to take a year, put on some weight and see what happens.”

That kind of attitude is what helped Osborne serve three straight years as a Middletown team captain, coach Donnie Simpson said.

“Even while he was injured, he showed up for every practice, every game, every meeting,” Simpson said. “That’s a true testament to what kind of teammate he is.”

Hamilton High School’s Haiden Renner and Kerry Ware will continue being teammates in college at Division III Wittenberg University. Each knew the other was considering the Springfield program, but they denied that they were a package deal, instead arriving separately at their decision.

The 5-11, 260-pound Renner, a Big Blue center, also was recruited by Walsh College, Mount St. Joseph and Ashland University, he said.

“I was impressed with the other colleges, but I just liked Wittenberg,” said Renner, who plans to major in Exercise Science and Sports Management.

The promise of immediate playing time helped sway his decision.

“They have a fifth-year senior coming back next year, so they said I’ll be the starting left guard and then move to center,” he said.

Tiffin, Ohio Northern and Wilmington were among the schools recruiting the 5-11, 175-pound Ware, he said.

“They have great facilities,” the wide receiver said.

Besides being teammates with the Tigers, Ware and Renner also will be classmates. Ware plans to also major in Exercise Science.

Other signees from area schools:

Hamilton – Kaleb Johnson (Iowa).

Lakota East – Charlie Kenrich (Purdue), Jaiden Palmore-Lett (Ashland), Greg Roberson (Ashland), Nate Rosario-Santos (Notre Dame College), Caleb Vanhosser (Indiana State).

Lakota West – Alex Afari (Kentucky), Bryan Henderson (Indiana State), Lathan McCormis (Wofford College), Aden Miller (University of Charleston), Tegra Tshabola (Ohio State).