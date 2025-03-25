Girls basketball: Springboro’s Martin, Fairmont’s Finn earn top Division I All-Ohio honors

The University of Washington commit was also nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American game. The Panthers were state runner-up in D-I last season.

Finn was named Coach of the Year in Division I to the Firebirds to an unbeaten Greater Western Ohio Conference title — the program’s first outright title since 2012 — and a district title during a 22-3 season. The Firebirds fell to Princeton in the D-I regional semifinal game.

D-VII state runner-up Fort Loramie brought home top honors in D-VII. Redskins senior Avery Brandewie (19.8 ppg) was named the D-VII Player of the Year, while Carla Siegel earned Coach of the Year. The Redskins finished 25-4, falling to Waterford 48-46 in the state championship game.

Mississinawa Valley senior Taylee Woodbury was also named first team in D-VII.

In Division IV, Alter senior Maddie Moody (18.8 ppg) and Urbana senior Peyton Mounce (26.3 ppg) were named first team All-Ohio.

For the complete All-Ohio lists, log on to DaytonDailyNews.com.