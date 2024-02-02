Girls basketball: Ross, Edgewood extend winning streaks

Ross junior Lanie Lipps led the Rams in scoring in their win over Bellbrook on Thursday night.
Lanie Lipps scored 11 points, Carmen Bosse had nine and Caroline Chernock eight as Ross knocked off Bellbrook 38-30 in Southwestern Buckeye League play on Thursday night.
The Rams (14-6, 6-2 SWBL) have won five straight heading into their final two games of the season — at Seton on Monday and home against Turpin on Wednesday.
Edgewood 49, Monroe 34: Maddy Judd scored a game-high 13 points, Rylie Homan added 10 and Edgewood defeated Monroe to win its fifth straight.
Kamdyn Buck (nine points) and Madison Ferrell (six points) knocked down a couple clutch 3-pointers for the Cougars (10-8, 4-4 Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern). Drew Swartzel had eight points and eight rebounds.
The Hornets (9-10, 3-5 SWBL Southwestern) have lost three straight.
Carlisle 43, Madison 35: Carlisle led 22-15 at the half on its way to a SWBL victory over Madison on Senior Night. The Indians head into the postseason at 10-12.
The Mohawks are 14-6 with an away game at Eaton (Feb. 8) and a home contest against Brookville (Feb. 10) to wrap up the regular season.
Lebanon 64, Little Miami 50: Maddie Mueller scored a game-high 22 points, Braelyn Mattox had 19 and Ellie Horst 14 as Lebanon came out victorious on Senior Night.
The Warriors (17-5, 12-4 Eastern Cincinnati Conference) head into the postseason on a three-game winning streak.
Mount Healthy 77, Cincinnati Christian 28: Mount Healthy led 30-0 at the end of the first quarter and the Owls defeated the Cougars.
CCS (14-5) had its three-game winning straight snapped.
