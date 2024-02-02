Girls basketball: Ross, Edgewood extend winning streaks

The Rams (14-6, 6-2 SWBL) have won five straight heading into their final two games of the season — at Seton on Monday and home against Turpin on Wednesday.

Edgewood 49, Monroe 34: Maddy Judd scored a game-high 13 points, Rylie Homan added 10 and Edgewood defeated Monroe to win its fifth straight.

Kamdyn Buck (nine points) and Madison Ferrell (six points) knocked down a couple clutch 3-pointers for the Cougars (10-8, 4-4 Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern). Drew Swartzel had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Hornets (9-10, 3-5 SWBL Southwestern) have lost three straight.

Carlisle 43, Madison 35: Carlisle led 22-15 at the half on its way to a SWBL victory over Madison on Senior Night. The Indians head into the postseason at 10-12.

The Mohawks are 14-6 with an away game at Eaton (Feb. 8) and a home contest against Brookville (Feb. 10) to wrap up the regular season.

Lebanon 64, Little Miami 50: Maddie Mueller scored a game-high 22 points, Braelyn Mattox had 19 and Ellie Horst 14 as Lebanon came out victorious on Senior Night.

The Warriors (17-5, 12-4 Eastern Cincinnati Conference) head into the postseason on a three-game winning streak.

Mount Healthy 77, Cincinnati Christian 28: Mount Healthy led 30-0 at the end of the first quarter and the Owls defeated the Cougars.

CCS (14-5) had its three-game winning straight snapped.