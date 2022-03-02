Girls basketball: Badin one win away from state semifinals

“Hey, at the end of the day we got more points than them and we advanced to play Alter and play for what you dream for,” Sunderman said.

Next for the Rams (21-6) is Greater Catholic League Co-ed rival Alter, a 39-36 winner over Granville in Tuesday’s first game. The Knights, back in the regionals for the first time since the end of their three-year state title run in 2017, beat the Rams by six and 10 points during the season. They meet again at 7 p.m. Friday at Springfield. Badin’s last trip to the state tournament was in 2004.

“We know Alter, they know us,” Sunderman said. “I’m sure (Alter coaches) Kendall (Peck) and Chris (Hart) are going to tell him it’s all about them. We’re going tell our girls, it’s all about us. It’s going come down to who plays their game and executes their game the best. And then just go out and relax. This is fun.”

Badin had fun early and put Eaton (13-14) in a corner with a 30-18 halftime lead. Jada Pohlen, the GCLC player of the year, scored 14 of her team-high 16 points in the half. The key stretch was an 11-0 run to close the first quarter that stretched the lead from 7-6 to 18-6.

Lindesmith, who scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half, hit consecutive 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter for a 42-25 lead. The Rams led 42-29 entering the fourth and the Eagles kept coming, completing an 11-0 run to cut Badin’s lead to 42-36 with 6:39 left. From there, it was back and forth until Lindesmith’s final free throws stopped the comeback.

“I just told the girls, ‘I don’t care what anybody says. If you had an X on your back or not early in the season, getting to this spot is hard,’” Sunderman said. “Everything’s kind of got to go the right way. Last year it did and here we are this year. I’m proud of these girls. Two straight trips to the regional finals is great.”