Giants score four in ninth to beat Reds on Opening Day

Reliever Ian Gibaut gave up a one-run, game-tying single to Patrick Bailey. The next batter, Wilmer Flores, hit a three-run home to give the Giants a 6-3 lead. It was their first lead of the game.

The Reds scored three runs in the first inning but didn’t score again until the bottom of the ninth.

The Reds have last three of their last four games on Opening Day. Francona became the seventh of eight managers in the Great American Ball Park era to lose on Opening Day.

Bob Boone (2003), Dave Miley (2004), Jerry Narron (2006), Dusty Baker (2008) and Bryan Price (2014) all lost on Opening Day. David Bell won on his first Opening Day in 2019.

The Reds scored three runs in the first three innings but recorded only two hits in the last six innings.

Jeimer Candelario, who hit fifth and started at third base on his second Opening Day with the Reds, drove in the first run with a single scoring Elly De La Cruz in the first. The first two Reds batters, TJ Friedl and Matt McLain, struck out that inning, but De La Cruz and Gavin Lux kept the inning alive with walks before Candelario singled.

In the third, the Reds took a 3-0 lead when Candelario drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single.

Meanwhile, Hunter Greene cruised through the first three innings with seven striekouts in his second Opening Day start. In the fourth inning, Heliot Ramos hit a two-run home run against Greene, cutting the Reds lead to 3-2.

Greene allowed two earned runs on three hits in five innings.