‘Getting better at the right time’ -- Miami tops Bowling Green

The contributions by Morris were especially valuable since 6-5 redshirt junior Morgan Safford struggled, finishing with four points. Morris, a Brooklyn, N.Y., native, chose to divert credit.

“The team played hard,” he said. “Our point guard told me to be more aggressive. I took him at his word.”

Senior forward Anderson Mirambeaux pushed through foot problems to finish with a game-high 24 points, including seven straight free throws in the final three minutes while Bowling Green was trying whittle down a 13-point lead.

Fifth-year senior point guard Mekhi Lairy added 13 points and seven assists for Miami, which has logged wins in back-to-backs for just the second time this season and first since beating Little Rock and Jackson State in late November. Miami, 10-18 overall and 4-11 in the MAC, also moved into a tie with Bowling Green, also 10-18 and 4-11.

“Our practice are more intense,” Morris said. “We value defense more.”

“We’re getting better at the right time,” Steele said.

The 5-8 Lairy also sank a 3-pointer to break a tie with Nike Sibande and move into a tie with Isaiah Coleman-Lands for sixth the program’s career 3-point list. Both have 187.

Bowling Green came into the game ninth in the 12-team MAC, a game ahead of the three teams tied for 10th – Miami, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan. The top eight teams qualify for the post-season MAC tournament. The Falcons had dropped seven straight games and were coming off a 91-86 home loss to neighborhood-rival Toledo.

They beat Miami, 83-73, exactly a month earlier in Bowling Green.

“That game is cemented in my head,” Steele said.

The Falcons roster included Trotwood-Madison product and freshman guard Anthony McComb III for the 150th meeting with Miami. McComb did not play.

The RedHawks are scheduled to wrap up their regular-season home schedule with a 1 p.m. game against Ohio on Saturday before finishing with road games at Western Michigan on Tuesday and at Buffalo on March 3.

Miami lost, 78-68, at Athens on Feb. 4.

The two teams combined for 22 field goals, including 5-for-20 on 3-pointers, and 17 turnovers in a sloppy first half that ended with Bowling Green leading, 29-26. The first half included 10 lead changes.

“I thought our defense was tremendous,” Steele said. “Offensively, we set the game back to the 1940s in the first half.”