Four-run ninth lifts Orioles past Reds

Dillon Tate (2-3) kept the score tied in the seventh. With two on and two outs, a first-pitch slider to Brandon Drury skipped away from Adley Rutschman as Michael Papierski scooted from second to third, where umpire Dan Bellino said he beat the throw from the rookie catcher and got around the tag from Urías. However, the Orioles challenged the call and Papierski was called out on a video review.

Joey Votto hit two-run homer in the first off Kyle Bradish, who made his first start since June 18 after a stint on the injured list caused by right shoulder inflammation. Bradish struck out seven in five innings, allowing five hits.

Santander hit a two-run homer in the sixth, his 18th this season and the 15th allowed by Mike Minor in 10 starts. Minor gave up four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.