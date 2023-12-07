BreakingNews
Abortion access enshrined in Ohio Constitution goes into effect today

Former Red Senzel agrees to free-agent deal with Nationals

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By Associated Press
1 minute ago
X

Nick Senzel and the Washington Nationals agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement with the versatile infielder and outfielder had not yet been announced.

Senzel can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $200,000 each for 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500.

Senzel, 28, was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 amateur draft and spent his first five major league seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. His big league career was slowed by trips to the injured list for left knee inflammation (2021), a broken left foot (2022), and left toe surgery and right knee soreness (2023).

He became a free agent on Nov. 17 when the Reds failed to offer a 2024 contract. Senzel earned $1.95 million last season, when he hit .236 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs. Senzel started 40 games at third base, 15 in left, 12 in center, eight in right and one at second.

He has a .239 career average with 33 homers and 125 RBIs.

In Other News
1
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. still mulling NFL Draft decision
2
Who made the Division I All-Ohio football team?
3
College Football: 5 area high school graduates among hundreds entering...
4
Reports: Reds sign veteran infielder to three-year deal
5
Taylor: ‘There’s still plenty on the line’ for Bengals

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top