Former Miami captain joins Dayton women’s basketball staff

Colleen Day-Henderson spent last five seasons at Akron

Sports
By
35 minutes ago
X

Colleen Day-Henderson has joined the staff of Dayton Flyers women’s basketball head coach Tamika Williams-Jeter as an assistant coach and chief of staff, UD announced Monday.

Day-Henderson is the wife of men’s basketball assistant coach Jermaine Henderson, who joined Anthony Grant’s staff in 2023.

Day-Henderson spent the last five seasons as an associate head coach with the Akron Zips. She coached the 2017-18 season at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). Prior to that, she spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Miami University.

Day-Henderson played for Miami from 2000-04. She was a team captain her last three seasons. She ranks 14th in school history with 1,269 points.

Day-Henderson is from Independence, Ohio, and attended Holy Name High School.

In Other News
1
Ask Hal: When Marte, McLain return, should Elly stay in infield?
2
McCoy: Bell ejected as Reds drop game, series vs. Red Sox
3
Burrow excited about ‘variety’ of weapons on Bengals’ offense
4
McCoy: Reds blow 3-0 lead, fall to Red Sox
5
McCoy: Candelario cracks two HRs, Reds top Red Sox

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top