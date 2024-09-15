Former Hamilton standout Johnson rushes for 173 yards, 2 TDs in Iowa win

“That’s one thing I’ve always had in mind — to be a top-five running back in the nation,” said Johnson, a 2022 Hamilton High School graduate. “I’ve got to keep going, keep my head down, keep focusing.”

Johnson has 479 yards on 61 carries this season, even after missing the first half of the season opener against Illinois State as punishment for violation of team rules. Johnson, who had just 463 yards last season after missing three games with an injury, has already matched his single-season high with six touchdowns this season.

“I’ve seen a ton of improvement from him in the last month,” tackle Mason Richman said. “I think he had one of the best camps of anyone on the team. He brings that energy. He’s a big guy, but he’s pretty fast, too.”

“I learned a lot my first two years here,” Johnson said. “I was so used to using my speed on people, because that’s all I was in high school. Now it’s just me knowing people are faster. Now it’s just me using my strength, putting my head down.”

Johnson opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run on Iowa’s first possession then his 33-yard touchdown run with 12:05 left in the game gave the Hawkeyes a 31-21 lead.