Former Hamilton coach Higgins takes over at La Salle

The Big Blue went 16-10 and lost to state runner-up Centerville in a Division I regional semifinal this season.

We are excited to announce that we have appointed Kevin Higgins as the new head basketball coach for the La Salle Basketball program. In addition to his coaching responsibilities, Kevin will teach Social Studies next school year at La Salle. Welcome to the Lancer family! pic.twitter.com/r5pTKvQhyV — La Salle Athletics (@LS_LancerATH) May 14, 2024

Higgins also served as the head coach for the boys varsity teams at Aiken, Colerain and Lebanon. He has led his teams to three district titles, seven sectional title appearances and 14 tournament wins against higher seeds.

Higgins replaces Pat Goedde, who spent the last seven years as head coach at La Salle. Goedde was with the program for a total of 30 years. He compiled an 84-80 record, and the Lancers went 8-15 last year that included a 0-6 record in the Greater Catholic League South.

Hamilton Athletic Director Missy Harvey said earlier this week the search for the next Hamilton boys basketball coach will begin immediately.

This story will be updated.