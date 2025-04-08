Football recruiting: Middletown, Lebanon, Lakota West, Springfield players among many drawing college attention

Originally committed to Bowling Green, he reopened his recruiting after the Falcons had a coaching change, though that does not necessarily mean BG is out.

Singletary shared a photo of himself on social media with new head coach Eddie George and indicated he plans to make an official visit to the school.

Had a great time getting back on campus at @BG_Football ! Can’t wait to be back for my official visit! #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/3lYVsNr26u — Derrick “JD” Singletary 3⭐️ (@Singletary_2026) March 30, 2025

He also visited Maryland and announced plans to make official visits to Miami (Ohio) and Rice.

Fellow Middie Jaiden Davis was also among those making the rounds last week as he visited Michigan State and Ohio State following a trip to Cincinnati the week before, and Middletown receiver/defensive back Laaren Cornwell added an offer from Central Michigan to a list that already included Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio and Toledo.

Lebanon High School also had multiple players making news as quarterback Luke Faler reported receiving an offer from Kent State, his first from an FBS school, and tight end Nick Lautar picked up offers from Toledo, Western Michigan and Liberty.

College coaches- 2 opportunities to see Lebanon Football players compete and showcase their abilities! pic.twitter.com/TGYSksaEZm — Micah Faler (@CoachMicahFaler) March 7, 2025

Lautar also made visits to Ohio State, Louisville, Florida and Florida State.

Farther north, Trotwood-Madison has several players on college radars as usual.

That includes defensive lineman Jameer “Juice” Whyce, who had 4.5 sacks for the Rams as a freshman last fall. West Virginia became the 10th team to offer him, joining Purdue, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, N.C. State, Illinois, Massachusetts, Toledo and Ohio.

Blessed To Receive My First 9 Offers As A Freshmen Plenty More To Come!! @TMRamFootball @TMRamNation @TrotwoodSports pic.twitter.com/fWK9xMCdWk — Jameer “JUICE” Whyce (@juicewhyce_) March 24, 2025

Fellow Trotwood lineman Chandler Moore (class of 2027), who is also a wrestler, visited Virginia Tech, while receiver/defensive back Tristen Bozeman (‘26) visited Toledo and was part of a group that went to Maryland.

Also of note:

Springfield junior Taj Powell visited Ohio State while fellow linebacker Jahmiere Daniels (‘27) visited Michigan. Wildcats defensive tackle Royce Rogers (‘26) picked up offers from Buffalo, Youngstown State and Kent State. (All players class of 2026 unless otherwise noted.)

Had a great day and opportunity to see how the National Champions get after it!

Thanks for having me!!#GoBucks @moedouglass7_sr @ConleySmoot @JaredLuginbill pic.twitter.com/RWtC4zPdZ4 — 3️⃣⭐️ 26’ “NKL” Taj Powell (@TajPowell5) April 5, 2025