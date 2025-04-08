Football recruiting: Middletown, Lebanon, Lakota West, Springfield players among many drawing college attention

Many visits and a few new offers highlight recruiting activity for local high school football players in the first week of April.
Middletown defensive lineman J.D. Singletary was among the busiest players as he picked up new offers from Rice, Appalachian State, Central Michigan and Sacramento State.
Originally committed to Bowling Green, he reopened his recruiting after the Falcons had a coaching change, though that does not necessarily mean BG is out.
Singletary shared a photo of himself on social media with new head coach Eddie George and indicated he plans to make an official visit to the school.
Had a great time getting back on campus at @BG_Football ! Can’t wait to be back for my official visit! #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/3lYVsNr26u— Derrick “JD” Singletary 3⭐️ (@Singletary_2026) March 30, 2025
He also visited Maryland and announced plans to make official visits to Miami (Ohio) and Rice.
Fellow Middie Jaiden Davis was also among those making the rounds last week as he visited Michigan State and Ohio State following a trip to Cincinnati the week before, and Middletown receiver/defensive back Laaren Cornwell added an offer from Central Michigan to a list that already included Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio and Toledo.
Lebanon High School also had multiple players making news as quarterback Luke Faler reported receiving an offer from Kent State, his first from an FBS school, and tight end Nick Lautar picked up offers from Toledo, Western Michigan and Liberty.
College coaches- 2 opportunities to see Lebanon Football players compete and showcase their abilities! pic.twitter.com/TGYSksaEZm— Micah Faler (@CoachMicahFaler) March 7, 2025
Lautar also made visits to Ohio State, Louisville, Florida and Florida State.
Had a great visit @OhioStateFB today! Can’t wait to be back!@CoachKee @WendyLaurent55 @N_Murph pic.twitter.com/Grp6xCNzcz— Nick Lautar 6’5 TE 2026 (@nicklautar8) March 31, 2025
Farther north, Trotwood-Madison has several players on college radars as usual.
That includes defensive lineman Jameer “Juice” Whyce, who had 4.5 sacks for the Rams as a freshman last fall. West Virginia became the 10th team to offer him, joining Purdue, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, N.C. State, Illinois, Massachusetts, Toledo and Ohio.
Blessed To Receive My First 9 Offers As A Freshmen Plenty More To Come!! @TMRamFootball @TMRamNation @TrotwoodSports pic.twitter.com/fWK9xMCdWk— Jameer “JUICE” Whyce (@juicewhyce_) March 24, 2025
Fellow Trotwood lineman Chandler Moore (class of 2027), who is also a wrestler, visited Virginia Tech, while receiver/defensive back Tristen Bozeman (‘26) visited Toledo and was part of a group that went to Maryland.
Also of note:
- Springfield junior Taj Powell visited Ohio State while fellow linebacker Jahmiere Daniels (‘27) visited Michigan. Wildcats defensive tackle Royce Rogers (‘26) picked up offers from Buffalo, Youngstown State and Kent State. (All players class of 2026 unless otherwise noted.)
Had a great day and opportunity to see how the National Champions get after it!— 3️⃣⭐️ 26’ “NKL” Taj Powell (@TajPowell5) April 5, 2025
Thanks for having me!!#GoBucks @moedouglass7_sr @ConleySmoot @JaredLuginbill pic.twitter.com/RWtC4zPdZ4
- Temple offered Lakota West RB Braydon Johnson (2026) offered by Temple while fellow Firebird rusher Kenyon Norman (‘27) visited Ohio State last week and Michigan State in late March. The 6-foot, 172-pound Johnson ran for 590 yards on 86 carries while the 6-1, 177-pound Norman added 552 yards on 70 carries.
- Lakota East TE PJ MacFarlane was offered by Wake Forest
- Chaminade Julienne lineman Elijah Berman was offered by Army and Navy, and the two-way player visited Michigan State.
- Eaton kicker Jonathan Hewitt visited Boston College, Georgia and Mississippi.
- Springboro WR Jaxon Long visited Army and received an offer from Air Force.
- Badin offensive lineman Pete Pendergest visited Michigan State, Central Michigan, Western Kentucky and Coastal Carolina.
- Xenia running back Deaunte White visited Youngstown State.
- Centerville QB Shane Cole received a visit from Dayton.
- Minster TE/DE, who is also a basketball prospect, visited Toledo last week after trekking to Ohio University, Northwestern, Miami (Ohio) and Cincinnati in March.
