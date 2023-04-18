FC Cincinnati stadium to host two Gold Cup quarterfinal matches

TQL Stadium will host two Gold Cup quarterfinal matches, both on July 9. It’ll be the first time TQL Stadium has played host to a doubleheader, according to FC Cincinnati.

“Today is a thrilling day for the city of Cincinnati,” said Jeff Berding, FC Cincinnati co-CEO, in a press release. “We are proud to welcome the best men’s national teams from this part of the world to Cincinnati and our world-class, soccer-specific stadium. The Gold Cup is the flagship competition for Concacaf and we are very excited to host these Knockout Stage matches at TQL Stadium come July 9.”