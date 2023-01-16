Fairfield falls to defending D-IV state champs at Flyin’ to the Hoop

Consecutive turnovers led to a layup and a free throw for RH and a three-point lead. The Indians had a chance to tie. After Crim was tied up under the basket, the Indians set up a full-court press with 12 seconds left. RH threw long but Michael Lewis intercepted. He rushed up court and Wyrick call time with seven seconds left.

The Indians executed and pick-and-pop play for a 3-point shot for Kameron Sanders. But like so many shots on this day it bounced off the rim and the game ended.

“They made plays down the stretch, and we didn’t,” Wyrick said. “But I’ll give our guys credit. They played with effort all the way through the whole thing, but we’ve just got to execute better.”

The Indians started fast with a 10-0 lead. But RH came right back with a 23-2 run to lead 23-12. Then the Indians closed the first half with a 17-7 run to trail 30-29. They led 43-40 after three quarters.

“I thought it was a good game for us,” Wyrick said. “We played really hard, but we just couldn’t make plays that we needed to at the end of the game.”