Experts divided on who Reds will draft with 18th pick Sunday

Beck hit .298 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs as a junior this season. MLB.com ranks him the 23rd-best player in the draft.

“The Reds have extra picks and thus a lot of options,” McDaniel wrote. “Beck completely fits their type (Austin Hendrick, Rece Hinds et al). They’ve shown interest in him here and it’s unlikely he could get to their next pick.”

Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com: Zach Neto, shortstop, Campbell University

Neto won the Big South Player of the Year award the last two seasons. He’s the 17th-best player in the draft, according to MLB.com.

Ryan Miller, Aram Leighton, JustBaseball.com: Neto

“Zach Neto may have the craziest career stat line among hitters this year,” Miller and Leighton wrote. “Through 78 career games, Neto is hitting .389/.487/.712 with 18 homers and just 43 strikeouts. He runs well and has a strong arm, upping the chances of him sticking at shortstop long-term. While he isn’t seen as much of a prospect on the mound, Neto has logged 26 innings as a pitcher for the Fighting Camels. If a team believes in his hit tool, watch for someone to take Neto relatively early.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: Cole Young, shortstop, North Allegheny High School (Pa.)

MLB.com ranks Young the 20th best player in the draft.

“The Reds have extra picks at No. 32 (compensation for losing Nick Castellanos to free agency) and No. 73 (competitive balance pick) and thus a lot of bonus pool money to play with,” Axisa wrote. “I think they’d jump on Dylan Lesko (a right-handed high school pitcher from Georgia) and it’s very possible he makes it this far. Cincinnati has been connected to Young all spring, so he’s our mock pick. The Reds could then use the No. 32 pick on whichever top high school pitcher slips out of the first round (there’s always a few), and pay him a top 15-ish bonus.”

Keith Law, The Athletic: Young

“I think this is also something of a dream scenario for the Reds,” Law wrote, “as Young probably should go before this, but so far I haven’t heard him much with teams before No. 18 other than Detroit (well, and the Mets, but they’re on everybody, right?). Young turning 19 later this month dings him a little bit in draft models, which might make him available at this pick.”

Michael Dault, ThroughtheFenceBaseball.com: Jackson Ferris, left-handed pitcher, IMG Academy (Fla.).

Ferris ranks 19th in the draft, according to MLB.com.

“Let the high risers begin,” Dault wrote. “I originally had Ferris going to the Dodgers at 30 in my first couple mocks, but scouts are starting to key in on him more and more. There is always a spotlight on IMG pitchers. Here comes the latest, Jackson Ferris. He stands 6-4 and is still growing. His curveball has produced spin rates in the 2600-2700 rpm range with late life. If he drops it’s because his command, which he’s been working on since last summer.”

Joe Doyle, ProspectsLive.com: Jett Williams, shortstop, Rockwall-Heath High School

Williams is the 21st-ranked prospect.

“Nobody seems to have a great idea where the Reds will go,” Doyle wrote. “The Reds don’t even seem to have a feeling for what will be on the board and where they’ll place their chips. Neto seems like the top guy here, but this mock has him well off the board by now. My best guess is Williams or Young if he’s still floating out there.”