Dominant second quarter powers Lakota West past Fairfield

“I was coming off a game where I wasn’t playing as well,” said Johnson, who described her 1 of 12 shooting performance in Lakota West’s win over Toledo Notre Dame last weekend at the Classic in the Country.

“I needed to make a comeback, help my team out and show what I could do.”

The Firebirds (11-3, 6-3 GMC) have won six straight and nine out of their last 10. They’ve now beaten the Indians 12 consecutive times.

“These girls played defense. They really connected,” Lakota West coach Andy Fishman said. “Most people stuck with their defensive assignments and did what they needed to do. That led to offense.

“The ball movement was just sensational. Five girls touched the ball during the final possession of the first half. That’s how we’re trying to do it.”

Johnson finished that possession off with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Firebirds into the half with 27-17 lead.

Fairfield (8-8, 6-5 GMC) led 11-6 and had the clear advantage after the first quarter. Kimberlin Samples led the charge and finished with a team-high 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Indians couldn’t buy a bucket in the second quarter, which allowed the Firebirds to go on their run before halftime. Fairfield went 10 minutes without scoring.

“If we can just get past that one quarter,” Indians coach Carl Woods said. “It’s just not today. Anytime we play the elite teams, it’s that one quarter that bites us. But we’ll get it right. We just have to continue to grind, and we’ll be OK.”

Sophomore Katie Fox had eight points and sophomore Sydney Williams came off the bench to provide Lakota West a spark with her defensive awareness. Williams had seven points, three boards and a pair of steals.

“Defense always turns into offense,” Williams said. “Our team has just played together and gotten connected. Today that showed.”

LAST MEETING

Johnson scored her career-high of 21 points when Lakota West rolled Fairfield 67-31 in the first meeting on Dec. 16 in West Chester.

The Firebirds shot 20 of 43 (46%) from the floor and got offensive contributions from Caroline Bayliff (18) and Fox (10). Myka Richardson led the Indians with eight points that game.

UP NEXT

Lakota West hosts GMC leader Princeton on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Fairfield travels to Lakota East at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Other Butler County area results from Saturday:

WAYNESVILLE 67, EDGEWOOD 39

Rylie Homan scored 19 points, passing the 1,000-point mark for her career, in Edgewood’s loss to Waynesville. Homan is the Cougars’ all-time leader in assists and steals. Edgewood (5-8) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Waynesville (17-0) is ranked in the top 10 in the state.

ROSS 53, MIDDLETOWN 29

Ross moved out to a 25-4 lead after one quarter and Myah Boze went on to score a game-high 18 points against Middletown. Carmen Bosse added 16 points for the Rams (11-6).

Taylor Daniels led the Middies (4-12) with nine points. Middletown is on a six-game losing streak.

MONROE 40, VALLEY VIEW 34

Ryan Buskirk had 12 points, Saffron Weidner added 11 and Monroe beat Valley View. The Hornets (8-7, 3-2 SWBL) have won three out of their last four.

The Spartans (6-9, 3-5 SWBL) had their two-game winning streak snapped.

TALAWANDA 51, EATON 44

McKenna Weekley scored a game-high 19 points, Layni Short had 15 and Sadie Van Gorden added 12 for Talawanda, which never trailed against Eaton. The Brave (7-9) snapped a three-game losing streak.