Dodgers send Reds to fifth straight loss

Gonsolin said he still felt great when he came out after 87 pitches.

Getting offensive support helps, too.

Freddie Freeman drove in five runs, breaking the game open with a bases-loaded triple in the eighth inning.

Meanwhile, Reds starter Tyler Mahle (2-6) was lucky to give up only four runs through six innings. He allowed 12 hits but manage to strand eight runners.

“I had to battle through six,” Mahle said. “It was just the way it was today. It wasn’t easy. I had to grind against a good team. "

Jonathan India homered leading off the Reds first, and Albert Almora Jr. had one in the second, but those were the highlights. Four Dodgers relievers threw scoreless innings to wrap it up.

Joey Votto had two hits for the Reds, including his 1,000th at Great American Ball Park.

Will Smith homered into the left-field seats in the first inning for the Dodgers, his ninth the season.

Freeman put the Dodgers ahead in the third after back-to-back singles by Gavin Lux and Trea Turner, hitting a two-run double into the right-field corner.

Freeman then delivered the bases-loaded triple off the center-field wall off in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Tyler Anderson (8-0, 2.82 ERA) is scheduled to face Reds RHP Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.33) on Wednesday night. Anderson threw a season-high 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit and striking out eight, in beating the Angels last Wednesday. Castillo allowed three runs and four hits through seven innings in the Reds loss Wednesday to Arizona.