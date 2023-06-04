X

Division I state track: Centerville senior wins championship in discus

Cameron Gay wins in rain-delayed meet

COLUMBUS — Centerville High School senior Cameron Gay won the Division I state championship in the discus on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Gay’s throw of 179 feet, 7 inches was about nine feet farther than the second-place finisher, Springfield senior Jay McKinster (170-10). The event was delayed for three hours by lighting and rain.

McKinster and Gay finished one-two at the Greater Western Ohio Conference meet (196-07 to 170-00) and at the regional meet in Troy (187-2 to 175-2).

Both athletes also competed in the shot put. Gay placed 10th (52-6¼). McKinster was 11th (52-1.50).

In other Division I results:

Girls 100 hurdles: Ric’Keya White, Wayne, third (14.25); and Myah Boze, Ross, seventh (14.89).

Girls 100: Ric’Keya White, Wayne, fourth (11.91); Te’aira Branham-Patrick, Chaminade Julienne, fifth (11.97); and Mariah Day, Trotwood-Madison, eighth (12.16).

Boys 100: Liam Acevedo, Franklin, eighth (10.76).

Girls 4x200 relay: Lakota East’s Ivy Smith, Mikaylah Chandler, Katlyn Pham and Lena James, third (1:39.72).

Girls 1,600: Cara Mooney, Springboro, third (4:54.56).

Boys 1,600: Aaron Schwieterman, Miamisburg, 15th (4:21.95).

Boys pole vault: Henry Hoblitzell, Talawanda, fifth (15-0); Cary Phillipson, Bellbrook, eighth (14-6); Eric Pugh, Wayne, 10th (14-6); and Joseph Hill, Beavercreek, 15th (14-0).

Boys shot put: Ryan Johnson, Springboro, 14th (50-8¼).

Boys discus: Devon Strobel, Troy, seventh (158-1); and Ryan Johnson, Springboro, ninth (156-3).

Boys high jump: Sopuluchi Anosike, Centerville, sixth (6-5).

Girls long jump: G’niyah Brown, Wayne, 12th (17-2).

Girls shot put: Sahijah Alston, Beavercreek, 16th (35-5).

Girls pole vault: Megan Rybitski, Wayne, second (12-0); Ann Lehmann, Centerville, seventh (11-6); Hannah Duff, Troy, eighth (11-6); and Izabella Oliver, Springboro, 16th (11-0).

Girls 4x100 relay: Lakota East’s Mikaylah Chandler, Lena James, Qiersten McClain and Ivy Smith, third (47.82).

Boys 4x100 relay: Wayne’s Sean Westmoreland, Key’Shawn Garrett, Charles Jackson and Solomon Destined Ard, sixth (42.10).

Girls 400: Kayleigh Keyes, Beavercreek, second (55.17).

Boys 400: Kaden Ellerbe, Beavercreek, sixth (48.45); and J.D. Leverette, Lakota East, ninth (49.29).

Girls 300 hurdles: Myah Boze, Ross, second (43.29); Katlyn Pham, Lakota East, fourth (44.70); and Ric’Keya White, Wayne, ninth (47.73).

Boys 300 hurdles: Liam Gluck, Beavercreek, fourth (38.06).

Girls 800: Macie Roberts, Beavercreek, eighth (2:14.14).

Boys 800: Calvin Kilgallon, Lebanon, third (1:52.73).

Girls 200: Te’aira Branham-Patrick, Chaminade Julienne, third (24.50).

Boys 200: Liam Acevedo, Franklin, sixth (21.56).

Girls 3,200: Lauren Zanotelli, Miamisburg, fourth (10:42.47); Evelyn Prodoehl, Lakota West, sixth (10:44.25); and Lucia Rodbro, Talawanda, 11th (10:56.65).

Boys 3,200: Innocent Ntwali, Miamisburg, seventh (9:10.89); and Landon Kimmel, Tippecanoe, 11th (9:16.44).

Girls 4x400 relay: Beavercreek’s Kayleigh Keyes, Alex Magoteaux, Malaiya Lisch and Elinor Shuttleworth, third (3:52.27).

Boys 4x400 relay: Beavercreek’s Malachi Chapman, Kaden Ellerbe, Liam Gluck and Ben Watson, second (3:14.14)

