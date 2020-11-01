Short-handed Bengals lead Titans by 10 at halftime

The Bengals were missing all five of their original starting offensive linemen, as left guard Michael Jordan joined the list of unavailable players Sunday when he came down with a non-COVID-related illness ahead of the game. Left tackle Jonah Williams (stinger), center Trey Hopkins (concussion) and right tackle Bobby Hart (knee) were reported out Friday, and right guard Xavier Su’a-Filo remains out since suffering an ankle injury in the opener.

Two backup linemen got their first career starts Sunday to fill holes. Rookie Hakeem Adeniji made his first career start at right tackle and Shaq Calhoun – who was cut four weeks ago and brought up from the practice squad Saturday – started at left guard before getting replaced on the second series by newly signed guard Quinton Spain. Fred Johnson got his first start of the season at the left tackle spot – fourth overall after playing three games at right guard – and Billy Price made his first start at center since 2018. Alex Redmond earned his fourth straight start at right guard.

After Carlos Dunlap was traded this week, the Bengals also were without any of their opening day starters on the defensive line. However, Carl Lawson had a key third-down pressure to force a punt in the first quarter and Henry got off to a slow start running the ball for the Titans before he found a rhythm on his one scoring drive. He had 58 yards on 12 carries at halftime.

Joe Burrow completed 14 of 21 passes for 125 yards in the first half and wasn’t sacked once. Bernard, replacing injured Joe Mixon for a second straight game, had 40 yards on six carries.