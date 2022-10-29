Defense powers Miami past Akron

DJ Irons threw for 316 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Akron (1-8, 0-5). He also carried it 14 times for 58 yards. Alex Adams had 10 catches for 115 yards and a score, and Shocky Jacques-Louis added nine grabs for 103 yards.

Akron outgained Miami 396 to 268 but was undone by the trio of turnovers.

Miami’s Mac Hippenhammer had four catches for 84 yards and Brian Ugwu had two sacks.

The RedHawks host Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Yager Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7, 7:30 or 8 p.m.