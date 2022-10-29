Defense powers Miami past Akron

The Miami RedHawks used a dominating defensive effort to beat Akron 27-9 in a Mid-American Conference East Division game Saturday at Infocision Stadium.
The RedHawks (4-5 overall, 2-3 MAC) forced three turnovers, had four sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Brett Gabbert passed for 184 yards and a touchdown for Miami, which built a 17-3 halftime advantage.
Gabbert tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Nate Muersch to put Miami up 7-0 with 3:21 left in the first. Akron answered with a field goal before Miami went up 14-3 on Keyon Mozee’s 3-yard TD run. Graham Nicholson booted a 33-yard field goal just before halftime to make it 17-3.
After a scoreless third quarter, Nicholson’s second field goal of the game made it 20-3 early in fourth. Jacquez Warren then brought back an interception 62 yards for a score to push Miami’s lead to 27-3 with 10:15 to play.
DJ Irons threw for 316 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Akron (1-8, 0-5). He also carried it 14 times for 58 yards. Alex Adams had 10 catches for 115 yards and a score, and Shocky Jacques-Louis added nine grabs for 103 yards.
Akron outgained Miami 396 to 268 but was undone by the trio of turnovers.
Miami’s Mac Hippenhammer had four catches for 84 yards and Brian Ugwu had two sacks.
The RedHawks host Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Yager Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7, 7:30 or 8 p.m.
