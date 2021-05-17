Dayton Dragons announce plan to return to full capacity

Sell-out crowds could soon become part of Dayton Dragons baseball again.
The team announced Monday that Day Air Ballpark will be allowed to be at capacity beginning June 8.
The move comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced health orders issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted June 2.
It also includes the return of group outings, which had been banned because of social distancing rules.
Although fully vaccinated attendees will not be required to wear a mask at the ballpark, the team said many safety measures enacted to help stop the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place.
Those include touch-less technology in all restrooms, plexiglass at customer service areas and cashless concessions.
The team also plans to continue adhering to special cleaning protocols at the facility and to keep all 125 hand sanitizing stations.
The team will contact season ticket holders this week about the increase in games they are eligible to attend and moving back to their original seating location at the stadium.
Additionally, more seats are available for the homestand scheduled to begin next week, and tickets for games May 25-30 can be purchased online at the team website.
The team plans to offer party decks and suites at half price for the rest of the season.
“We thought this would be a great way of saying thank you to the best fans in the country for their support during the pandemic,” team president Bob Murphy said.