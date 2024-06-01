D-II state track: Brookville, Dunbar, Carroll runners win championships

Hyre accomplished what he set out to do at the finals, sweeping the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

“I‘ve been planning that since probably last June,” Hyre said. “It’s the culmination of a lot of work and smart work and a lot of effort, so I’m happy.”

Hyre won the 100 in 10.65 seconds after qualifying in 10.51. He won the 200 in 21.61 after qualifying in 21.20. He qualified for state in both events last year but did not make it to the finals.

“My times today were sub-par for me,” Hyre said, “but they got the job done and that’s all that matters to me.”

Carroll finished fourth as a team in a large part thanks to Hyre, scoring 30 points. Huron won the title with 40.

Here’s a glance at other area athletes who won state championships in D-II on Saturday:

Credit: David Jablonski

Dai’Vontay Young, Dunbar: The senior repeated as state champion in the 110 hurdles. He won in 13.99. He won the race last year in 13.95.

Young won his first state title at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. He won his second championship close to home.

“That was the best feeling,” Young said. “I know there were a lot of people in the stands cheering for me.”

Young raced in the 100 minutes after winning the hurdles and finished eighth (11.30).



Andrew Janson, Carroll: After running the final leg in the 4x800 relay and helping lead Carroll to a state championship Friday, Janson came from behind on the second lap in the 800 and won his first individual state title. He won in 1:52.61. His qualifying time was 1:52.16.

Janson, a junior who did not race last spring because of an injury, said he was in fourth or fifth place entering the final turn. He had confidence he would win.

“I just tried to stay as relaxed as possible because I know I have a good kick and could still pass someone,” he said. “I tried making my move on the outside.”

Janson followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Sam Janson, who won the 400 at the D-I state meet in 2018.

Here are the other athletes who competed in finals Saturday and placed in the top eight in Division II:

Girls 100 hurdles: Northridge sophomore Angela Williams placed seventh (16.00).

Boys 110 hurdles: Chaminade Julienne’s Zyon Woods finished eighth (15.31).

Girls 100: Kenton Ridge junior Shanya Coleman took third (12.29).

Boys 100: Thurgood Marshall senior Xavier Wilson was fifth (11.10).

Girls 4x200 relay: Valley View’s Kennedy Underwood, Grace Rettich, Mary Schade and Hayden Sorrell finished eighth (1:45.48).

Boys 4x200 relay: Waynesville’s Garrett Lundy, Wade Von Handorf, Trent Davis and Alex Amburgy placed eighth (1:29.85).

Girls 1,600: Waynesville senior Samantha Erbach was third (4:59.49).

Boys 1,600: Carroll’s Logan Arnold took fourth (4:19.40).

Girls 200: Coleman placed sixth (25.42).

Boys 200: Milton-Union junior Payton Mayfield finished third (22.25).

• Wilson was fourth (22.32).

Girls 3,200: Oakwood sophomore Delaney Cahill placed third (11:13.17).

• Erbach placed fourth (11:14.68).

• Carroll sophomore Anna Thurman was seventh (11:17.93).

Boys 3,200: Badin senior Nicholas Dunn took eighth (9:30.77).

Girls 4x400 relay: Oakwood’s Sally Altenburg, Riley Meador, Mia Allard and Katherine Erwin placed second (3:58.64).

Boys 4x400 relay: Brookville’s Keegan Mehr, Walt Adams, Lucas Tipton and Hyre placed third (3:22.94).

• Carroll’s Arnold, Zach Van Meter, Neil Tivakaran and Janson finished fourth (3:23.28).