‘Confident’ Big Blue set to host Oak Hills in playoff opener

Hamilton has been quite all right in 2024.

The Big Blue (8-2) have won seven in a row after losing to Lakota West and Lakota East in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, and have outscored its last three opponents 130-10.

No. 5 Hamilton rides that momentum wave into its Division I, Region 4 playoff opening against No. 12 Oak Hills on Friday at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

“I think we know what’s in front of us,” Highlanders coach Justin Roden said. “I told Arvie that I’m impressed with what he has accomplished. To get it to where it was to now — they’re buying into it. His team’s mimic Arvie’s temper and passion. A lot of people are misled by his loud bark, but there is nobody that cares more and invests time into them. He holds them accountable. You can be a player’s coach while keeping it on the right path and be a disciplinarian at the same time. That’s exactly what he does.”

Hamilton beat Sycamore 13-10 in the first round last season, which was the program’s first-ever playoff victory in nine appearances. Hamilton beat Oak Hills 34-7 earlier in the season. The Highlanders (4-6) have lost three of their last four.

Big Blue senior running back Gracen Goldsmith leads the GMC with 1,398 yards and 23 touchdowns. C.J. Bryant has 95 tackles, Trey Verdon has nine sacks, and Jailen Morris has four interceptions to lead Hamilton.

“We’ve really been at another level this season,” Crouch said. “I don’t think we’re the same team when we played (Oak Hills), and I don’t think they are either. We’re confident, and we’re getting to the ball and executing plays. I think it’s showing in our games.”

Goldsmith rushed for a season-low 41 yards against Oak Hills in Week 5.

“Goldsmith is going to get his,” Roden said. “We won’t do that again. He is just special. We’ve got to keep it out of his hands.

“The other part is that they’ve got receivers that if you give them space, they’ll hurt you,” Rosen added. “They’ve got the best defense in the conference. They’re ferocious — is how I’d describe it.

“We want to hang around. The longer we can hang around, it’ll give ourselves a chance.”

Max Rhodes leads Oak Hills with 101 tackles. On the offensive side of the ball, it’s been a quarterback carousel for the Highlanders.

“There’s a lot of preparation that goes into playing someone else,” Roden said. “We obviously went into this season with some question marks at QB there.”

Roden initially started junior Brady Kornmann, who won the job during the summer. Then midseason, the Highlanders went with senior Max Supe, who Roden described as one of the best athletes in the school.

Sophomore Lincoln Schreiber stepped in the last three games and has been the starter since.

“For us, we are our own worst enemy — jumping offside, turnovers, silly penalties,” Roden said. “We just can’t seem to get out of our own way.

“We’re just a young football team,” Rosen added. “We’ve got great kids, which you’re never going to complain about. We want to continue to get better and be great. We’re just light — not the biggest team. Most people are more athletic than us.

“But we’re battling our ass off, and we’re going to play hard.”

The winner will face either Princeton or Fairfield next Friday.

Here is a breakdown of each game that includes schools in the Journal News coverage area:

Division I

Region 2

No 9 Middletown at No. 8 Wayne

The Middies (5-5) snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Fairfield to cap off the regular season. The Warriors (5-5) had their four-game winning streak snapped by Centerville last week.

The last time Middletown and Wayne played was when the Middies won 32-21 in a season-opener back on Aug. 27, 2011.

Middletown senior receiver Maxmillian Johnson is tops in the Greater Miami Conference with 678 yards, 43 catches and seven touchdowns. J.D. Singletary and Amarion Bryant have a combined 18 sacks.

Wayne sophomore receiver Jamier Avarette-Brown leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 44 catches, 708 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior quarterback Tyrell Lewis is second in the conference with 1,341 yards and 16 touchdowns. Defensively, junior Javion Lewis is tied in the GWOC with nine sacks.

Other area playoff matchups

Region 4

No. 15 Walnut Hills at No. 2 Lakota West

The state’s No. 3-ranked Firebirds (9-1) have won seven in a row, while the Eagles (1-9) have lost their last nine games.

Walnut Hills gives up 34.1 points a game, while its offense only averages 7 points a game. The Firebirds have the GMC’s best offense and defense.

Lakota West senior quarterback Sam Wiles has thrown for 1,272 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 932 yards and another 11 scores.

No. 13 Fairfield at No. 4 Princeton

The Indians (2-8) have lost seven in a row, including a 62-30 defeat to the Vikings on Oct. 11. Princeton (8-2) has won four straight.

Vikings senior linebacker Paul Nelson leads the GMC with 115 tackles, while senior linebacker Shelvon Hibbet is tops in the GMC with 13 sacks. Junior quarterback De’Angelo Birch has thrown for 1,361 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fairfield senior running back Tyler George has rushed for a GMC-second best 1,312 yards with 15 total touchdowns.

No. 9 West Clermont at No. 8 Lakota East

The Thunderhawks (7-3) and the Wolves (7-3) have each won five of their last six games.

Lakota East and West Clermont last played when the Thunderhawks rolled the Wolves 49-14 in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

Lakota East quarterback J.T. Kitna leads the GMC with 2,205 yards and 22 touchdowns. Cohen Reip has 111 tackles, and Connor Kruse has four interceptions for the Thunderhawks.

DIVISION II

Region 8

No. 16 Edgewood at No. 1 Anderson

The Cougars (3-7) have won two in a row and face the Raptors (10-0), who are ranked third in the state.

Edgewood sophomore quarterback Carter Breedlove has played the last four games under center. He’s thrown for 365 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 282 yards. Junior linebacker Solomon Rothermel leads the team with 109 tackles, while senior Julian Apking has 4.5 sacks.

No. 15 Monroe at No. 2 La Salle

The Hornets (4-6) started the season out by winning four of their first five games but will take a five-game losing streak into La Salle (8-2).

Monroe senior quarterback Karson Marcum has thrown for 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns, and he’s rushed for 647 yards and nine scores.

No. 13 Trotwood-Madison at No. 4 Badin

The Badin Rams (8-2) have won eight in a row after starting the season off with two losses. The Trotwood-Madison Rams (5-5) have won five straight by outscoring their opponents 242-6.

The last time Badin and Trotwood played was in the 2019 playoffs when Trotwood won 20-7.

The Badin Rams won the Greater Catholic League Coed for a seventh straight time. They beat McNicholas 10-6 last week in a nailbiter. Badin has outscored its opponents 207-83.

Trent Owens has 86 tackles, Royce Rachel has eight sacks, and Xander Arnold has three interceptions to lead Badin on defense.

Offensively for Badin, junior quarterback Colt Emerson has thrown for 776 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Lem Grayson has rushed for 620 yards and 10 touchdowns.

DIVISION III

Region 12

No. 16 Talawanda at No. 1 Tippecanoe

The Brave (3-7) have lost three in a row. Quarterback Cale Leitch has thrown for 1,885 yards and 19 touchdowns, running back Lance Cantrell has rushed for 989 yards and 12 scores, and Demetrius Morris-Williams has caught 50 passes for 931 yards and eight TDs.

The Red Devils (10-0) are ranked fourth in the state and have outscored their opponents 417-87.

No. 15 Franklin at No. 2 Wapakoneta

The Wildcats (4-6) have lost three of their last four. Franklin’s Andrew Cooke leads the SWBL with six interceptions.

The Redskins (10-0) are coming off a 21-17 win over Celina. Wapakoneta is ranked sixth in the state.

No. 13 Ross at No. 4 London

The Rams (4-6) are led by senior quarterback Emory Severance, who has rushed for a SWBL-best 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Red Raiders (10-0) have outscored their opponents 529-34 this season. London is ranked 10th in the state.

DIVISION V

Region 20

No. 14 Madison at No. 3 Waynesville

The Mohawks (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak last week with their 56-34 win over Oakwood. The Spartans (7-3) blanked Madison 38-0 during the regular season. Waynesville had its seven-game winning streak snapped with a loss to Valley View last week.

Madison’s Kaleb Miller is second in the SWBL with 1,080 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. The senior scored six touchdowns last week against Oakwood. Julianye Johnson has a league-leading 8.5 sacks.

No. 9 Lima Bath at No. 8 Carlisle

The Indians (5-5) have lost three of their last five, including a 34-7 setback at Eaton to close out the regular season. The Wildcats (5-5) have lost four of their last five.

Carlisle sophomore quarterback Kolby Morgerson is second in the SWBL with 1,823 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior linebacker Jeremy Hamm is tops in the conference with 127 tackles.