College football: Miami season finale at Bowling Green canceled

Miami’s Mid-American Conference finale at Bowling Green on Saturday has been canceled due to “roster issues with the Miami football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contract tracing,” the conference announced this morning.
The game has been declared a no contest and will not be made up.
It’s the third game cancellation for the RedHawks (2-1) this season. Miami’s home game vs. Ohio on Nov. 17 and last Saturday’s game at Kent State were called off due to COVID issues within the Bobcats’ and Golden Flashes’ programs.