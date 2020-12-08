College football: Cincinnati game vs. Tulsa canceled due to COVID-19 issues

“Since returning from Orlando on Nov. 21, 2020, we had an increased number of positives among our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” UC Athletic Director John Cunningham said in a statement. “Thankfully, we have had very few symptomatic cases and those who did show symptoms appear to be doing well. This week, we began a slow, measured return to activities, fully aware of the importance of monitoring our student-athletes who are returning after time away from practice.”

The game will not be rescheduled, according to officials.