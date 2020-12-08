College football: Cincinnati game vs. Tulsa canceled due to COVID-19 issues

CINCINNATI — The American Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday that the University of Cincinnati’s regular season game against Tulsa on Saturday, Dec. 12 has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases at UC.
“Since returning from Orlando on Nov. 21, 2020, we had an increased number of positives among our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” UC Athletic Director John Cunningham said in a statement. “Thankfully, we have had very few symptomatic cases and those who did show symptoms appear to be doing well. This week, we began a slow, measured return to activities, fully aware of the importance of monitoring our student-athletes who are returning after time away from practice.”
The game will not be rescheduled, according to officials.
Both teams have 6-0 conference records and this game would have determined who hosted the AAC Championship Game on Dec. 19. Now the team who is higher in the College Football Playoff rankings today, Dec. 8, will host the game.
As of Tuesday, the Bearcats ranked seventh in the CFP standings while Tulsa ranked 24th. Pending any further, unforeseen COVID-related issues, the AAC championship game will take place at Nippert Stadium on Dec. 19.