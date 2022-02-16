Hamburger icon
College basketball: Miami falls at Ohio

Miami University's Dae Dae Grant dribbles the ball defended by University of Cincinnati's Mika Adams-Woods during their basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Millett Hall on Miami University campus in Oxford. University of Cincinnati won 59-58. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
47 minutes ago

Ohio used a 10-0 second-half run to pull away for a 91-78 win over visiting Miami at the Convocation Center in Athens.

The Bobcats improved to 22-4 overall and a 13-2 mark in the Mid-American Conference. Miami fell to 11-14, 5-9.

Dae Dae Grant led four RedHawks in double figures with 22 ponits, his ninth 20-point game of the season. Mekhi Lairy added 18 points, Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 12 and Myja White 11.

Ohio finished 22-of-24 from the free-throw line. Miami was just 3-of-6.

Lairy’s 3-pointer with 5:58 to play in the first half put Miami up 35-26. Ohio tied the game at 39 by halftime.

The teams went back-and-forth in the second half. A Dalonte Brown 3-pointer with 17:27 put Miami up 47-44.

The 10-0 Bobcats run put them up 68-56 with 9:06 to play. Miami got no closer than eight the rest of the way.

The RedHawks return to action on Saturday (4:30 p.m.) at Northern Illinois.

