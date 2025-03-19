Coaches, players rave about First Four experience in Dayton

That put an exclamation point on another successful start to the tournament in Dayton.

“This is my first time to Dayton,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. “Obviously I’ve seen the First Four over a number of years with the NCAA Tournament, and the atmosphere, everyone here, from the hotels to the busses to the people working here at this facility have been so kind and nice. It’s just been a great experience for all of us.

“We have 15 guys on the team, and eight of them, this is their first time going to the NCAA Tournament, and I couldn’t think of a better way for them to get their first taste of the tournament than coming here to Dayton.”

After being the subject of critics who felt they did not deserve to be the last at-large team in the field of 68, the Tar Heels advanced to take on No. 6 seed Mississippi on Friday in the round of 64.

They also made the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Committee look smart in the process even though the Tar Heels arrived later than expected Monday because of flight issues.

“We know we deserved to be here,” North Carolina junior guard Seth Trimble said. “We’re not looking to send a message to anybody else. We’re just looking to compete as a team and be the team that we know that we’re capable of being. I think we did that tonight.”

The game was actually competitive for the first eight minutes, but the Tar Heels doubled up the Aztecs by the end of the first half.

That was thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by RJ Davis, who rattled home a jumper from well behind the line to make it 47-23.

The North Carolina senior guard was 3 for 3 from 3-point range while the team went 7-for-9 and shot 60.9% (14 for 23) from the field in the first half.

When it was over, Davis had 26 points and made 6 of 6 three-pointers.

“I think one thing about the team, we’re all grateful for the opportunity,” Davis said. “Yes, there’s a lot of emotions on a Sunday and just traveling, getting here, but I think at the same time we were ready, mentally and physically. It was a quick turnaround, but we were ready, and I think we showed that tonight.”

The Tar Heels shot 58.3% (14 for 24) from beyond the arc and 52.6% (30 for 57) overall.

Conversely, San Diego State shot only 26.7% from the field (8 for 30) in the first half and finished at 39.7% (23 for 58).

The Aztecs trailed by 40 after Davis made another 3 with 7:31 left, but their fans hung around for most of the night, and the UNC supporters were vocal from start to finish.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” Trimble said. “The North Carolina fan base and family, they always come through no matter where we go. We kind of know when it comes to March, we feel like we always have a home-court advantage no matter where we’re at. They’re amazing. They’re always our sixth man. They give us the extra boost. We’ll need the same thing in Milwaukee from them.”

North Carolina’s triumph came after a thrilling first game between No. 16 seeds Saint Francis (Pa.) and Alabama State.

With Wayne High School graduate Juan Cranford Jr. scoring 18 points, SFU led most of the way, but Alabama State rallied late and won the game 70-68 on a layup by Amarr Cox with one second left.

“Unbelievable,” said TJ Madlock, who tipped a full-court baseball pass to Cox for the winning shot. “It’s March Madness – there’s nothing like it. It’s every Division I player’s dream to play in March Madness. So to be here and play and get a win is unbelievable. It’s amazing.”

His father, ASU head coach Tony Madlock, said a day earlier he expected a great atmosphere at UD Arena on Tuesday night, and the community delivered.

“Oh, it did,” the coach said. “It was outstanding. Dayton does a great job. The city does a great job of hosting this tournament. Everybody is so friendly, so nice. No, it’s unbelievable.”

The Hornets are scheduled to play No. 1 Auburn in the round of 64 on Thursday afternoon in Lexington, Ky.