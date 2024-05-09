BreakingNews
CJ grad heading to A-10 school after one season at Michigan

George Washington III headed to Richmond Spiders

Sports
By
17 minutes ago
Chaminade Julienne graduate George Washington III will continue his college basketball career at the University of Richmond.

Richmond announced Thursday that Washington, a transfer from Michigan, will join its roster for the 2024-25 season.

Washington, a 6-foot-2 guard, played limited minutes in 22 appearances last season at Michigan. He entered the transfer portal on March 26 but then withdrew his name from the portal on April 11 with the intent of returning to Michigan and playing for new coach Dusty May. He re-entered the portal on April 29.

Washington won the Gatorade Ohio Basketball Player of the Year award in 2023 as a senior. He spent one season at CJ.

Washington is the third transfer to join Richmond, which also added Albany forward Jonathan Beagle and Dartmouth forward Dusan Neskovic, who scored 16 points per game at Dartmouth last season.

Richmond finished 23-10 last season and tied Loyola Chicago for first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference with a 15-3 mark.

