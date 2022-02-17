Want to work for the Cincinnati Reds? Job fair slated for this month

Many positions are open at Great American Ball Park for the 2022 Cincinnati Reds season.
Interested applicants may attend a job fair from 4-8 pm. Wed., Feb. 23 at the ballpark. It will be in the Bally Sports Club, which is inside the entrance near the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.
Open positions include ushers, ticket takers, suite ambassadors, fan accommodations, access coordinators, elevator operators, runner and public safety security.
Applicants must be 18 or older and may apply in advance online at reds.com/jobs. Walk-ins will be welcomed.
“A friendly, positive attitude is necessary,” states a news release from the Cincinnati Reds Ballpark Operations Department. Experience is not necessary.
“Reds Game Day Team Members are true ambassadors for the Reds at Great American Ball Park. Their daily interactions with the best fans in baseball provide an enjoyable game day experience.”
