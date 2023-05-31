PHOTOS: Reds vs. Nationals on Opening Day

1 / 21
Reds second baseman Jonathan India waits to take the field against the Nationals on Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top