Cincinnati Reds: Wade Miley claimed off waivers by Cubs

“We just have to make sure that our resources and our payroll are aligned,” Reds general manager Nick Krall told reporters on a Zoom call after the Barnhart deal was announced.

Also this week, Outfielder Nick Castellanos opted out of his 2022 contract with the Reds to become a free agent.

As far as pitching, the Reds have their other four starters all under contract for next season in Tyler Mahle, Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and Vladimir Gutierrez.

They also have a pair of prospects — Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo — who could be ready for the big leagues next season at some point.