PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Chiefs

1 / 8
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) gives chase during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top