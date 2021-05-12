X

Cincinnati Bengals release 2021 schedule

Cincinnati Bengals' 2020 Fan of the Year Shawn Moore announces that the Bengals pick Tyler Shelvin, defensive tackle for LSU, in the fourth round of the NFL football draft, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Credit: David Dermer

Sports | 46 minutes ago
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
17-game regular season highlight by prime time against against Urban Meyer’s Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals released their 2021 schedule tonight for the NFL’s first-ever 17-game regular season.

Cincinnati opens the season at home on Sunday, Sept. 12, against the Minnesota Vikings.

Below is the complete schedule:

PRESEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

(day and date TBD), at Tampa Bay, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network

(day and date TBD), at Washington, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network

Sun., Aug. 29, MIAMI, 4 p.m., CBS

REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

Sun., Sept. 12, MINNESOTA, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Sept. 19, at Chicago, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Sept. 26, at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., CBS

Thurs., Sept. 30, JACKSONVILLE, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network

Sun., Oct. 10, GREEN BAY, *1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Oct. 17, at Detroit, *1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Oct. 24, at Baltimore, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Oct. 31, at N.Y. Jets, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 7, CLEVELAND, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 14, — BYE —

Sun., Nov. 21, at Las Vegas, *4:05 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 28, PITTSBURGH, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Dec. 5, L.A. CHARGERS, *1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Dec. 12, SAN FRANCISCO, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Dec. 19, at Denver, *4:05 p.m., CBS

Sun., Dec. 26, BALTIMORE, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Jan. 2, KANSAS CITY, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Jan. 9, at Cleveland, *1 p.m., CBS

