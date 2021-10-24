Centerville football coaching legend dies at 88

“They didn’t think we could win, but I didn’t believe that,” Gregg told the Dayton Daily News in 1999. “We just had to change the work ethic around.”

Caption Bob Gregg in 1974 Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Caption Bob Gregg in 1999 Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

In 28 seasons at Centerville, Gregg had a record of 219-62. His teams won 16 WOL championships. His career record was 301-89-5. He was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1996.

“He was the foundation for our rich tradition and exemplified Attitude and Effort,” the Centerville Elks football Twitter account posted. “He will be greatly missed by all. Rest In Peace Coach. We love you.”

Gregg coached Centerville to the state final four in 1984. It was the first Dayton-area team to reach state in Division I. His 1991 team reached the state championship game, losing 24-21 to Cleveland St. Ignatius.

“We’re all hurting bad right now,” Gregg said after the game. “We’ve had more talented teams over the years, but none with more heart than this one. That’s the main reason we got this far. They gave it all they had. They showed everyone in the place, including St. Ignatius, they belonged here. We had it, but let it get away. The defense had everything they had under control except throwing to the backs underneath and that hurt us. I’m numb right now. They’re numb. Maybe I’ll see some good in this later this week, but none of us do now.”

Gregg retired after the 1999 season.

“Tough to give it up, but we all have to do it sometime,” Gregg then. “I’ve got a lot of good men behind me who’ll do a good job.”

Ron Ullery, who was an assistant to Gregg for 23 seasons, took over for Gregg in the 2000 season.

“He’s the ideal boss,” Ullery said in 1999. ““He’ll give you as much responsibility as you want. But he holds you accountable to make sure you work and succeed. He’s not egotistical. He doesn’t care if he gets credit, in my opinion. He just loves to coach, be around the kids and see them improve.”