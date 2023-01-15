Burrow expects to spend his entire career with Bengals

In an interview with Maria Taylor, host of NBCs Football Night in America, Burrow said he plans to be in Cincinnati his entire career. Taylor sat down with Burrow ahead of Sunday night’s Wild Card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“My plan is to be here my whole career, and hopefully Zac is here my whole career, and hopefully a lot of our guys are around for as long (in) my career as they can be,” Burrow said in the interview, which was posted to YouTube on Saturday. “I have a lot of confidence in the front office doing their jobs in the offseason. We’ve drafted well, we brought in great free agents, we claimed guys off waivers that have really made an impact on our team. So, I think we have one of the best front offices in the league, and Zac, in my opinion, is the best head coach in the league, so that gives me a lot of confidence to go out there and say that.”