Browns speak to NFL on ‘tanking’ claims made by former coach

“The review is ongoing and is expected to conclude soon,” McCarthy said in an email to The Associated Press.

The team released a statement Monday night, saying it has worked with the league on its inquiry.

“Even though Hue recanted his allegations a short time after they were made, it was important to us and to the integrity of the game to have an independent review of the allegations,” team spokesman Peter Jean-Baptiste said. “We welcomed an investigation and we are confident the results will show, as we’ve previously stated, that these allegations are categorically false.

“We have cooperated with Mary Jo White and look forward to the findings.”