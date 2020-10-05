Browns Nick Chubb to miss ‘several weeks’ with knee injury

Stefanski, though, would not speculate on a timetable for Chubb’s return to the field.

“We gotta see how it goes,” Stefanski said. “With Nick Chubb I hesitate to put a number of weeks on it. Knowing Nick, he’s going to work very hard in rehab. I know that’s hard to see your teammate go down like that, but knowing Nick he will work his butt off to get back.”

It’s tough news for the Browns, who will host the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

But the team has a more-than-capable backup in Kareem Hunt, a former league rushing champion with Kansas City. Hunt missed practice time last week with a groin injury, but rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys.

“He came through pretty good,” Stefanski said of Hunt. “That dude’s a warrior. To make it to that game and perform the way he did, team player all the way. Really proud of him.”

Chubb was in pass protection at the end of a play when Dallas defensive tackle Trysten Hill rolled up on the running back’s right leg. He grabbed the back of his leg and stayed on the turf in obvious distress as he was being checked.

Chubb walked off the field under his own power while favoring his leg. Chubb suffered a serious injury to his left knee in 2015 while at Georgia.

Even though they were without Chubb for most of the game, the Browns rolled up 307 yards rushing against the Cowboys' leaky defense. Chubb gained 43 before he went out.

“Nick’s tough to replace, obviously,” Stefanski said. But we have to make sure we put a game plan together and find a way to move the rock. I trust the guys will step up when they’re called upon."