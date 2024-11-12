Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. says his ‘business decision’ to sit with injury caused his benching

Wills said it was his decision not to play against Baltimore on Oct. 27 after he hyperextended his left knee — the same one he had surgery on in December — on the game’s first play the previous week against Cincinnati.

Then, after the Browns (2-7) upset the Ravens with Jones at left tackle, Wills said coach Kevin Stefanski told him that he would no longer start but instead serve as a “swing” tackle. He backed up both Jones and right tackle Jack Conklin for the Nov. 3 loss to the Chargers.

A first-round draft pick in 2020 out of Alabama, Wills had started all 57 games in which he was healthy before the demotion.

“It was pretty shocking,” he said Monday as the Browns returned from their bye week. “I mean, I decided myself. I made a business decision not to play after the Bengals game going into that Ravens game because I was injured. And then the next week is when I received the news.”

Wills was asked if the Browns misinterpreted his decision to sit out.

“I’m not sure,” he said. “Maybe.”

Wills understands the situation, but that doesn’t make it any easier on the agreeable 25-year-old.

“I think upset isn’t a good word to use,” he said when asked about his feelings. “I would say it’s more frustrating. But, I mean, it’s not my decision. I can only do what I can do.”

From their side, the Browns may have been making their own business decision in demoting Willis.

He is in the final year of his rookie contract ($14.175 million) and it’s possible Cleveland’s front office no longer views him as part of its future. The 6-foot-8, 375-pound Jones performed well as a rookie while replacing an injured Conklin and the Browns may want to see if he can be their left-side anchor.

The team restructured his deal to make it more salary-cap friendly, and if he doesn’t re-sign with Cleveland, the Browns will take a $11.8 million cap hit in 2025.

Wills doesn’t regret sitting out last month. He played with ankle injuries early in his career instead of taking more time off.

“You wouldn’t want to go out there and put forth 70% of your effort while you’re injured, and then you have somebody else who can go out there and give 100%,” he said. “I don’t want to be out there the whole time thinking about my knee. I got to focus on my assignment.”

For now, Will wants to stay locked in on the present. He said his decision to not play had nothing to do with his future.

“I don’t think I would play hurt regardless of any time it was in my career,” Wills said. “If I’m healthy enough to play, I’ll play. If I’m not healthy enough to play, then I won’t play.”

Whether he plays for the Browns next season is uncertain, but he insists he still likes it in Cleveland.

“I like wherever I’m wanted,” he said. “You know what I mean?

NOTES: Stefanski reaffirmed Jameis Winston will remain the team’s starting QB. Winston has made two starts since Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury. Winston’s next start will be against the New Orleans Saints, his team for four seasons. ... LB Jordan Hicks (elbow) returned to practice. He has missed four of the past five games.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Browns at Saints, 1 p.m., FOX, 1290, 95.7