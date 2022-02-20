Hamburger icon
Brown leads Miami over Northern Illinois

Miami University's Dalonte Brown puts up a shot during their basketball game against University of Cincinnati Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Millett Hall on Miami University campus in Oxford. University of Cincinnati won 59-58. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By Associated Press
31 minutes ago

DEKALB, Ill. — Dalonte Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds and Miami beat Northern Illinois 78-75 on Saturday.

Precious Ayah made two foul shots with five seconds left to give the Redhawks a 78-75 lead. Kaleb Thornton missed a 3-pointer as time expired failing to give the Huskies a chance to tie.

Dae Dae Grant had 19 points for Miami (12-14, 6-9 Mid-American Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Ayah added 12 points and Mekhi Lairy distributed had six assists.

Adong Makuoi had 14 points for the Huskies (8-17, 5-10). Trendon Hankerson added 13 points. Keshawn Williams had 13 points.

The RedHawks improve to 2-0 against the Huskies on the season. Miami defeated Northern Illinois 85-82 on Jan. 22.

Miami is seventh in the MAC standings. The top eight teams advance to conference tournament March 10-12 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The RedHawks host Buffalo on Tuesday at MIllett Hall.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Buffalo at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN3, 980, 1450

About the Author

Associated Press
