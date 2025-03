Boys basketball: Who made the Division I, II and III all-state teams

The 2025 Divisions I, II and III boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association. The All-Ohio teams are based on nominations from the seven districts of the OPSMA, which vote on the all-district teams from regular-season accomplishments.

The Divisions IV, V, VI and VII boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Wednesday. The girls basketball All-Ohio teams were announced on Monday and Tuesday.