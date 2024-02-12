Boys basketball: First-round tournament matchups for area teams

DIVISION I BRACKETS

No. 30 Edgewood (6-13) takes on No. 3 Winton Woods on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at Princeton.

No. 20 Fairfield (9-11) faces No. 22 Harrison on Friday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at Princeton.

No. 13 Hamilton (12-8) plays the Fairfield-Harrison winner on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

No. 16 Lakota East (10-10) goes up against No. 21 LaSalle on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Fairfield.

No. 10 Lakota West (13-6) faces No. 29 West Clermont on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at Fairfield.

“I think we got a solid draw,” said Firebirds coach Kelven Moss, whose squad has won four of its last five. “There was a gray area in different spots, but I like where we’re at. Hopefully, we can take care of business. I think we’re good shape. We’re going to have to play the best anyway.

“We’re a year ahead right now. We had a meeting about this. To say that we got to this point in the season and were competing for a GMC title, it’s amazing.”

No. 9 Middletown (13-7) plays No. 23 Northwest on Friday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at Fairfield.

No. 27 Ross (8-14) battles No. 14 Princeton on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at Lakota West.

No. 33 Talawanda (2-19) faces No. 1 Moeller on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at Fairfield.

No. 15 Monroe (8-11) takes on No. 6 Fairmont on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 8:30 p.m. at Vandalia Butler.

No. 10 Lebanon (12-10) faces the winner of West Carrollton and Northmont on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at Centerville.

DIVISION II BRACKETS

No. 9 Badin (10-9) faces No. 5 Indian Hill (14-7) on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 3:30 p.m. at Mason.

“We have to keep getting better,” said Rams coach CJ Fleming, whose squad has won seven of its last eight games. “We talked about playing our best basketball heading into February. It all stems from our guys playing hard and competing in practice.

“We were 3-8 in January and could have easily gone downhill. But they’ve stuck with it.”

No. 3 Fenwick (14-7) goes up against No. 12 Hughes (9-11) on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at Mason.

No. 8 Franklin (13-8) battles No. 11 Dunbar (12-9) on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison.

DIVISION III BRACKETS

No. 15 Cincinnati Christian (6-12) plays No. 3 Mariemont on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at Princeton.

No. 4 Carlisle (14-7) faces the winner of No. 8 Miami East (13-8) and No. 12 Dixie (11-10) on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at Vandalia Butler.

No. 15 Madison (6-14) plays the winner of No. 19 Greenon (7-14) and No. 2 Indian Lake (16-4) on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Vandalia Butler.

DIVISION IV BRACKETS

No. 11 Middletown Christian (3-16) takes on No. 3 Fayetteville-Perry (11-10) on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6:45 p.m. at Ross.

No. 12 New Miami (3-16) takes on No. 2 Miami Valley Christian Academy (12-8) on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5:15 p.m. at Ross.