Boys basketball: Fairfield wins first district title since 2012

Fairfield (22-4) will play Wayne (17-7) in a regional semifinal on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.

The regional championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Xavier. Fairfield has won eight straight games since back-to-back losses at Princeton and at Sycamore by a combined three points.

Wayne advanced with a 53-36 win over Turpin in the second of Sunday’s four games. Fairfield edged Wayne, 71-70, on Dec. 23.

Caption Fairfield's Deshawne Crim goes to the hoop over Walnut Hills guard Max Poynter during their Division I District final Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati campus. Fairfield won 55-52. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Fairfield's Deshawne Crim goes to the hoop over Walnut Hills guard Max Poynter during their Division I District final Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati campus. Fairfield won 55-52. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“It’s a familiar opponent,” Wyrick said. “That’s nice. We have two days to get ready. We’ll be up all night watching that one.”

Senior Logan Woods scored 19 points for the Indians, including their first eight of the fourth quarter to single-handedly keep Fairfield in the game.

“We try to put the ball in his hands,” Wyrick said. “It’s a blessing for a coach to have a player like that.”

Senior Kollin Tolbert added 13 for the Indians.

“Our guys played really hard,” Wyrick said. “They were resilient. I’m really proud of them. They made the some great plays at the end. They got some tough rebounds. It was a total team effort.”

Senior Max Poynter and sophomore Tyler McKinley each scored 15 points for Walnut Hills (23-3), a third seed.

Crim scored 14 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer that gave Fairfield an early eight-point lead, 12-4, with 4:56 left in the first quarter. The Eagles, who play in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference, came back to take a brief, 26-24 lead halfway through the second quarter, but Crim responded with another 3-pointer to help the Indians take a 31-29 halftime lead.

The game featured 11 lead changes.

Caption Fairfield defeated Walnut Hills 55-52 in their Division I District final Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati campus. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Fairfield defeated Walnut Hills 55-52 in their Division I District final Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati campus. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Centerville 80, Lakota West 53: Lakota West coach Jim Leon had a good-natured complaint when reporters approached after his Firebirds were dismantled by Centerville, 80-53, on Sunday in a Division I boys basketball district championship game at the University of Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Arena

“What am I going to say,” he said with a smile. “We got our butts kicked.”

The Elks took a 24-4 first-quarter lead on the way to extending their winning streak to 42 games and staying on course for a second consecutive Division I state championship.

Senior Tom House connected on five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points as Centerville led by as many as 35 points, 51-16, with 6:14 left in the third quarter.

Centerville (26-0) earned a fourth consecutive district championship and is will meet Fairmont in a regional semifinal on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.

Senior William Layfield scored 18 points to lead Lakota West. Junior Jason Lavender added 11 points and junior Nathan Dudukovich finished with 10, 16 below his average while dealing with a tough Centerville defense focused on keeping him in check.

“They took (Dudukovich) out of his game,” said Lakota West coach Jim Leon, who delayed knee surgery to stay on the bench. “No. 4 (junior guard Emmanuel Deng) did a good job denying him the ball. They had a good game plan.”

Lakota West (14-11), an 11th seed, advanced to its second district final in three seasons with a 73-59 upset of sixth-seeded and intra-district rival Lakota West in a district semifinal. That was the Firebirds second straight win and third in their last four games.

The Firebirds also lost to Centerville, 48-40, in 2020.

Lakota West responded to falling behind by 35 by outscoring Centerville, 25-18, in the third quarter.

“I was proud of our effort,” Leon said. “That’s a hell of a team.”