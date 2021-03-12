Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State survives Purdue rally to earn another shot at Michigan

Ohio State blew an 18-point halftime lead but prevailed in overtime Friday afternoon at the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.
With an 87-78 quarterfinal win over Purdue, the Buckeyes earned a second matchup of the season against Michigan on Saturday in the semifinals.
Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State with 20 points, including a back-breaking 3-pointer with 1:16 left in overtime that gave the Buckeyes a seven-point lead.
That came after back-to-back baskets by Seth Towns, who finished with 12 points.
E.J. Liddell scored 17 points for the Buckeyes while Kyle Young had 18, but neither was available at the end of the game. Liddell fouled out in overtime and Young did not return after taking an elbow to the head early in the second half.
CJ Walker had 10 points and seven assists for the Buckeyes.
Purdue used a 9-0 run to tie the game at 70 on Trevion Williams’ basket with 9.4 seconds left in regulation, but the fourth-seeded Boilermakers wilted in overtime as Ohio State regained its offensive touch following an extended drought late in the second half.
Williams led Purdue with 26 points and 14 rebounds.
Ohio State improved to 4-1 all-time against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament and drew within four games in the all-time series, which the Boilermakers lead 90-86.
No. 5 seed Ohio State will face No. 1 seed Michigan in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Wolverines won the only matchup of the regular season 92-87 on Feb. 18.