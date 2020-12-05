Big second half leads Wright State past Miami

Coming off a 21-point, four-assist effort in the opener, Dae Dae Grant, an MAC all-freshman team pick last season, had only three points on 1-of-12 shooting.

Sophomore point guard Trey Calvin had his second straight strong game for the Raiders (1-1), finishing with 16 points, five rebounds and no turnovers in 34 minutes.

Sophomore sub center Grant Basile had 14 points and three blocks (along with a technical for doing a little crowing after one of his emphatic swats). Another newcomer to the starting lineup, transfer guard Tim Finke, pumped in 13 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds.

Loudon Love chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds. The senior needs four more rebounds to break Bill Edwards’ career record of 907.

The Raiders led, 32-26, at halftime and then surged to a 51-35 edge with 11 minutes to go, prompting RedHawks coach Jack Owens to burn a timeout.

Miami never got closer than that the rest of the way.