Bergeron out after 5 seasons leading Miami hockey

Bergeron was a former Miami student-athlete and helped the program win its first-ever CCHA title in 1993. He also spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach with the RedHawks from 2000-2010, including two trips to the Frozen Four.

“Miami Hockey plays an important role within our athletic department and the campus community as a whole,” Sayler said. “It has a strong tradition of success and achievement, something we will lean in on as we transition the leadership of our program.

“Parting ways with Coach Bergeron is a decision based on a complete analysis of his tenure as head coach at Miami,” Sayler added. “I want to thank Chris and his entire family for their commitment to Miami Hockey, as well as to the institution and community, over a total of 19 years as a student-athlete, assistant coach and finally, head coach.”

Miami lost 15 of its last 16 games to finish out the 2023-2024 season.

Miami’s last winning season was in 2014-2015 when it went 14-9-1 — the RedHawks’ second season in the NCHC.

“We have begun an immediate search to identify a new leader that will make our program competitive within the NCHC, while also maintaining our academic and community service standards that we set for all of our student-athletes,” Sayler said.

The RedHawks last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2015, when they won the NCHC tournament. Miami appeared in the NCAA Tournament Frozen Four in 2009 and 2010, with a runner-up finish in 2009.