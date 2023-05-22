Voting begins for 2023 Bengals Ring of Honor

Brown, the founder and first head coach of both the Bengals and Cleveland Browns, and Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz were selected by the organization as the first two members when the creation of the Ring of Honor was announced. They were later joined by Riley and Ken Anderson through the voting process to make up a four-person inaugural class in 2021. Willie Anderson and Curtis were voted into the 2022 class.

The voting process to induct new honorees remains unchanged and factors in ticket membership tenure with the Bengals. Season ticket members and suite holders will receive an email with details on how to vote.